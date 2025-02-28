Future without AI is unimaginable, claims J&K L-G

Srinaga: J&K Lt Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha claimed on Friday that the future without Artificial Intelligence (AI) is unimaginable and asked all universities in J&K to set up AI labs.

He was addressing the 'National Science Day' seminar at the University of Kashmir where he extended paid tributes to renowned scientist Sir C.V. Raman. This year, the theme for National Science Day was ‘Empowering Indian Youth for Global Leadership in Science and Innovation for Viksit Bharat’.

The L-G emphasised the promotion of advancements in science and technology, knowledge exchange, creativity, and innovation for a sustainable future.

He also asked all the universities in J&K to set up AI labs for cutting-edge research and innovation.

“The AI lab will be a separate entity within the Science & Technology Department through multidisciplinary collaboration with industry, researchers, educators and technologists. We cannot imagine a future without AI. It will have a profound impact on every aspect of our lives and that's why it is critical to enable our youth to develop their AI knowledge, reskilling and upskilling of the workforce to keep up with AI trends and to make J&K more competitive,” he claimed.

He further claimed that AI labs in the universities will directly coordinate with local industries for integration of new discoveries and innovation of AI into businesses.

He also asked the universities to adopt a flexible approach towards AI and offer short-term courses, keeping in mind the rapid advancement of AI and according to the industry trends.

“In the near future, AI will be most needed by health and emergency services workers, industry managers, and social and business leaders,” he said.

He added that it will be the responsibility of all AI labs of universities to conduct workshops and weekly training modules for them so that our entire workforce in J&K becomes AI literate and leaders from various sectors are also better equipped to make the right decision.

He also called upon the students and the faculty members to collectively work on integrated action, through a five-year plan, to use the power of new technology like AI in the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that along with path-breaking discoveries, our focus should also be on such innovations that provide solutions to the challenges of different sectors at the local level.

“We also have to pay special attention to the fact that technology like AI should be according to ethical standards and be free from any kind of bias,” he added.



