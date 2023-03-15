Gadkari praises Yogi for controlling crime in Uttar Pradesh

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday heaped praise on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for controlling the law and order situation in the state and compared him with Lord Krishna who "came on the earth to end the evil". Gadkari, who was in the state to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of several national highway projects worth a total of Rs 13,500 crore, reiterated efforts to lay expressway network in UP in a bid to make roads in the state at par with that of the United States.





"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken strict measures to protect people from the evil and dangerous tendencies in the society. On behalf of the people of the country and in my personal capacity, I congratulate him for the steps he has taken," the road transport and highways minister said here after laying the foundation stone of and inaugurating various national highway projects worth Rs 10,000 crore. Referring to a recent conversation with his wife, the Union minister said, "My wife asked me as to what is happening in Uttar Pradesh. When I told her about the measures taken by the state government in the last six years to rein in crime, she told me about epic Bhagwat Gita in which the lord has said that he will take incarnation whenever there is injustice and will end the evil."





"As the Lord Krishna did, Yogi ji is also acting in a similar way, for safeguarding the gentle (sajjan) people. He has taken strong steps against the people having a mean attitude and are dangerous for society," Gadkari said in presence of Adityanath on the dais. Gorakhpur has been 'karmabhoomi' of CM Adityanath. He has been elected from there to Lok Sabha several times and is presently an MLA from Gorakhpur Urban constituency. I am happy that Yogi ji has set an ideal about law and order situation. I had said earlier that we will make the roads of Uttar Pradesh at par with America's, and our efforts have started in that direction. "Yogi ji, I assure you that gradually the flight service from Delhi to Lucknow will stop as people will be made to think whether to go by plane or by road. In our country, infrastructure has got priority under the leadership of (Narendra) Modi ji," Gadkari said. Strict action to check crimes in UP and demolition of illegal properties of mafias and wrongdoers with the help of bulldozers have been making news very often in the state. The stern measures in this regard has earned CM Adityanath the nickname "Bulldozer Baba".





Gadkari said that looking at the changing picture of UP, the way investment is coming in, "I believe that UP will definitely become a happy and prosperous state under the leadership of Yogi ji". The development of roads in UP will remove poverty, hunger and unemployment in the state, he said, adding that there is a need to bring the automobile industry in UP so that more and more youths get employment. Earlier, addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Adityanath said that today with the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a strong network of road infrastructure is visible in the entire country.











