Glasses on doors of Owaisi's Delhi home found broken

New Delhi: Two glass panels on the doors of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi's residence in the national capital was found broken, Delhi Police said on Monday.

According to a senior police official, no stones or any other objects were found at the scene.

"An investigation is ongoing and further checks are being conducted by the police," said the official.

Back in February, Owaisi had claimed that his residence in Delhi has been targeted by unidentified miscreants in a fourth such incident since 2014.

