Live
- SC refuses to entertain plea filed by Hyderabad University Prof in Meitei defamation case
- Telangana BJP chief Kishan Reddy hits out at BRS for 'selling off' govt lands, questions both ruling party and Congress
- Rupee falls 29 paise to close at all-time low of 83.11 against US dollar
- India's July vegetable oil imports up 46 pc
- Varun Tej’s next titled as ‘Operation Valentine’
- For me, Independence is to able to make decisions on personal values says Ashi Singh
- A splendid debut by Medha
- ‘Chalona’ from ‘Jawan’: Flawless romantic melody
- Independence Day 2023: These Slogans Will Make You Proud to Be an Indian
- Quick and easy ideas for busy moms-to-be
Just In
Glasses on doors of Owaisi's Delhi home found broken
Highlights
Two glass panels on the doors of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi's residence in the national capital was found broken, Delhi Police said on Monday.
New Delhi: Two glass panels on the doors of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi's residence in the national capital was found broken, Delhi Police said on Monday.
According to a senior police official, no stones or any other objects were found at the scene.
"An investigation is ongoing and further checks are being conducted by the police," said the official.
Back in February, Owaisi had claimed that his residence in Delhi has been targeted by unidentified miscreants in a fourth such incident since 2014.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS