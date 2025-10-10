Gold and Silver Prices Today in Bangalore and Hyderabad

Gold prices fell slightly today in Bangalore and Hyderabad, giving buyers some relief.

Silver, however, continues to remain in demand despite small changes in price.

Bangalore:

24K gold: Rs 12,229 per gram

22K gold: Rs 11,210 per gram

18K gold: Rs 9,172 per gram

Silver: Rs 170 per gram

Hyderabad:

24K gold: Rs 12,229 per gram

22K gold: Rs 11,210 per gram

18K gold: Rs 9,172 per gram

Silver: Rs 180 per gram

Gold is cheaper. Silver is still popular.