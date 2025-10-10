  • Menu
Gold and Silver Prices Today in Bangalore and Hyderabad

Gold Prices Fall After GST Reforms – September 4, 2025
Gold Prices Fall After GST Reforms – September 4, 2025

Highlights

Check today's gold and silver prices in Bangalore and Hyderabad. 24K, 22K, 18K gold rates and silver prices updated for quick reference.

Gold prices fell slightly today in Bangalore and Hyderabad, giving buyers some relief.

Silver, however, continues to remain in demand despite small changes in price.

Bangalore:

24K gold: Rs 12,229 per gram

22K gold: Rs 11,210 per gram

18K gold: Rs 9,172 per gram

Silver: Rs 170 per gram

Hyderabad:

24K gold: Rs 12,229 per gram

22K gold: Rs 11,210 per gram

18K gold: Rs 9,172 per gram

Silver: Rs 180 per gram

Gold is cheaper. Silver is still popular.

