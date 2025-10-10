Live
Gold and Silver Prices Today in Bangalore and Hyderabad
Highlights
Check today's gold and silver prices in Bangalore and Hyderabad. 24K, 22K, 18K gold rates and silver prices updated for quick reference.
Gold prices fell slightly today in Bangalore and Hyderabad, giving buyers some relief.
Silver, however, continues to remain in demand despite small changes in price.
Bangalore:
24K gold: Rs 12,229 per gram
22K gold: Rs 11,210 per gram
18K gold: Rs 9,172 per gram
Silver: Rs 170 per gram
Hyderabad:
24K gold: Rs 12,229 per gram
22K gold: Rs 11,210 per gram
18K gold: Rs 9,172 per gram
Silver: Rs 180 per gram
Gold is cheaper. Silver is still popular.
