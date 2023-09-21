Govt basking in Chandrayaan-3 glory, trying to convey as if everything happened after 2014 in space sector: Tharoor

New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday took a swipe at the government over the Chandrayan-3 mission, saying that it is seeking to portray that everything happened in the space sector after 2014.

Giving a detailed background of India's space research programme during a discussion on the issue in the Lok Sabha, Tharoor said that the government is basking in the glory of the Chandrayan-3 mission's success and creates a situation as if everything is happening in the space sector after 2014 and prior to that what all happened in the sector was during the times of the Vedas.

He, however, pointed out that the cost of the Chandrayaan-2 mission was lesser than the budget of the Hollywood film "Gravity" and that of Chandrayaan-3 mission was lesser than another Hollywood film "Interstellar".

Tharoor also shared interesting anecdotes about how renowned scientist Vikram Sarabhai set up the ISRO and charted the course of India's space research journey.

In a lighter vein, he also said that with so many women entering the space sector, they won't need any reservation like they require in Parliament.