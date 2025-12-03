Govt, Oppn Reach Consensus: SIR debate timeline set

New Delhi: After two days of relentless protests by the Opposition in Parliament for a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, it has been decided that the Lok Sabha will take up a debate on the broader topic of electoral reforms on December 9, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed on Tuesday.

A discussion on '150 years of Vande Mataram', initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be conducted in the lower House on the previous day (December 8), the minister said. Both debates have been allotted 10 hours each, with the option of extension if the House deemed it fit.

The decision was taken after an all-party meeting and a Business Advisory Committee (BAC) chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

"During the all-party meeting chaired by the Lok Sabha Speaker on Tuesday, it has been decided to hold discussion in the Lok Sabha on 150th Anniversary of National Song 'Vande Mataram' from 12 noon on Monday and discussion on Election Reforms from 12 noon on Tuesday," Rijiju said in a post on X. The minister said the discussion on electoral reforms would cover issues related to the election process and appealed to the Opposition parties to "cooperate fully" with the decision taken.

"Finally, everybody has agreed for the discussion and my special appeal to all the members, especially the Opposition parties, is to cooperate fully with the decision taken.

We all will take part. And also to enrich the Parliamentary proceedings by making very substantive and important contributions while the discussions and debates take place...," he said while briefing reporters after the BAC.

Just ahead of the BAC meeting, Birla met party leaders to break the deadlock in the House over the Opposition's demand for a discussion on SIR. "The BAC meeting discussed the debates to be held on Vande Mataram and electoral reforms, (with) Opposition's SIR discussion debate clubbed under electoral reforms.

On Monday, the House will take up the debate on Vande Mataram and then on Tuesday and Wednesday, the House will debate electoral reforms," Congress' chief whip K Suresh told reporters after the BAC meeting. Earlier in the day, Rijiju met floor leaders of political parties but refused to give a timeline for the discussion on electoral reforms, contending that the Opposition cannot dictate terms to the government.

Rijiju is learnt to have ruled out a discussion on SIR, contending that it was an administrative matter of the Election Commission and the government had no role in it. However, the minister was ready for a discussion on a broader subject of electoral reforms as it fell within the government's purview. The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the second consecutive day over Opposition protests on the SIR exercise currently underway in 12 states and Union Territories.