Grievance module of ‘Subhadra’ launched

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Monday launched a grievance module of the women-centric welfare scheme, Subhadra Yojana, to ensure timely redressal of complaints. She said it will ensure transparency and accountability.

Through this module, grievances of Subhadra Yojana applicants, such as rejection of application, non-availability of assistance, among others, will be enquired and a decision will be taken, she said. Parida said the complaints received online through the Subhadra portal or offline at various government levels will be submitted to the block-level or urban-level scrutiny committees in the first instance. If necessary, the committees will forward the complaints for field-level scrutiny.

Based on the committee’s report or field-level scrutiny report, the eligibility of the applicant will be decided by the panel. Then, the committee will send the scrutiny report to the district-level or municipal corporation-level scrutiny committee for final decision, she added.

The beneficiaries can get information about the status of their grievances on the Subhadra web portal. Till now, 1,09,87,894 applications have been registered under the Subhadra Yojana and more than one crore women have benefited under the scheme, officials said. As of now, 2,83,264 grievances are pending on the Subhadra portal, the resolution of which will be completed through the grievance module, they said.

Subhadra Yojana, an ambitious women-centric welfare scheme of the BJP government, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday (September 17) in 2024. The scheme is designed to provide eligible women aged 21 to 60 years with Rs 50,000 over five years, from 2024-25 to 2028-29. Each beneficiary will receive Rs 10,000 per year in two instalments of Rs 5,000 each -- one on Rakhi Purnima, and the other on International Women’s Day (March 8).

On September 10, the Odisha government had decided to conduct field-level inquiry into the eligibility of around 2.85 lakh beneficiaries who were excluded from receiving the third instalment of the Subhadra scheme. Parida had said around 2.85 beneficiaries have been excluded from the scheme for various reasons such as filing of IT returns, owning a vehicle and five acres of land and death declared in ration card list.