Gujarat beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat gettting life-saving medical treatments without financial strain

Ahmedabad: The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), recognised as the world’s largest health assurance scheme, continues to revolutionise healthcare access across India. In Gujarat’s Ahmedabad and Vadodara, many beneficiaries are hailing the scheme for providing life-saving medical treatments without financial strain.

One such beneficiary is Mohammad Yusuf Bagwan, a 48-year-old resident of Ahmedabad. The sole breadwinner of his family, Bagwan sells fruits to support his wife and two daughters. Already suffering from heart disease, his health deteriorated when doctors discovered additional blocked arteries, necessitating urgent treatment. With no means to afford the high medical costs, he turned to the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which covered his entire treatment.

Speaking to IANS, Bagwan said: "I was told the treatment would cost more than Rs 10-15 lakh, which we could never afford. But thanks to the Ayushman card, I was able to get the treatment I needed."

“I want to thank Prime Minister Modi for this life-changing scheme," he added.

Amina Khatoon, Mohammad’s daughter, also praised the scheme.

“It’s a really good initiative. Without it, my father wouldn’t have been able to get treated. I thank PM Modi for making this possible.”

Iqbal Hussain Mansuri, a resident of Vadodara, also shared his experience with the scheme. As the sole provider for his family, Iqbal earns Rs 15,000 per month by working in motor winding. When he began experiencing severe chest pain, his doctor recommended immediate treatment, which he could not afford. Once again, the Ayushman Bharat Yojana came to his rescue, covering the cost of his treatment at Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad. This was his third hospitalisation under the scheme, with the first two treatments exhausting his initial Rs 5 lakh limit. However, the scheme’s flexible coverage allowed him to receive further support.

"I don’t have the money to pay for treatment. Ayushman Bharat has been a lifesaver for me," Iqbal said.

"I’m feeling much better now. I am very thankful to PM Modi for this scheme."

Iqbal’s daughter, Shaheen, echoed her father’s sentiments, thanking the Prime Minister for this transformative initiative that has turned lives around for many families in need.

The Ayushman Bharat Yojana offers secondary and tertiary care hospitalisations with coverage up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year. This initiative is a significant step towards achieving universal health coverage, ensuring that even the most economically disadvantaged can access quality healthcare without worrying about financial burden.



