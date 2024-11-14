Gurugram: Inspections carried out to monitor marketplace encroachments

Gurugram: Taking cognisance of the multiple complaints being received from citizens pertaining to rampant encroachment in the city, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) are making joint efforts to address the issue.

DTP GMDA, R.S. Batth, along with the MCG officials over the last two days carried out inspection visits on the road from MG road to Saraswati Vihar, Saraswati Vihar market and the Khandsa road stretch from Bada Bazar to Khandsa Road and made public interactions to create awareness on removal of encroachment.

“We will first interact with the public at large and make them aware of the menace of encroachment and the need to clear these encroachments in public places. If they fail to comply, then strict action will be taken against the offenders,” said R.S. Baath.

During these visits, it was noticed that the corridor spaces are entirely encroached in Saraswati Vihar and many shopkeepers had extended areas of shops to restrict others from parking.

Moreover, a few residential properties on the road were also being used as commercial properties such as restaurants and eating joints and entire lanes were encroached upon.

On Khandsa Road, public spaces were heavily encroached on by shopkeepers and the presence of rehris was further worsening the situation on the road.

During the visit, it was also noticed that shopkeepers were demanding separate morning and evening charges from rehris and also providing electricity connection to few rehris.

Various citizens and shopkeepers also raised a major issue of Khandsa mandi wherein many entry points on the road led to traffic jams in the morning hours which not only caused delays for school buses in the mornings but also hampered the movement of passersby on this road in the evenings.

DTP, GMDA conveyed that the matter will be taken with the competent authority for marking the entry and exit points of the Khandsa mandi.

The GMDA team also recently led the crackdown against encroachment on Badshapur Chowk and cleared the road to Sector 67 T-point. The area was heavily encroached upon by rehris, khokhas and Banjara markets.

The team demolished the entire encroachment and the Chowk was made free from encroachment. Encroached portions of public places were cleared and shopkeepers were directed to help in the smooth flow of traffic. Regular monitoring will be carried out on this stretch.

“The GMDA team in coordination with the Police Department and MCG are actively working towards the removal of encroachment in the city. Our first action is interaction and personal visits to make people aware to remove all the encroachment on Govt land and public places. In case of lapse, we will take strict action,” said R.S. Batth.



