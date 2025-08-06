Live
- Shubman Gill among nominees for ICC’s Player of the Month award
- Top five real estate developers 'supply-constrained', not demand: Lodha Group MD Abhishek Lodha
- India’s Cyber Defenders Prepare for High-Stakes Training in the Wild
- Telangana urges Centre to ensure adequate urea supply in August
- Will raise J-K statehood issue in INDIA bloc meet at Delhi on Wednesday: Farooq
- AP Cabinet meeting conducted: Here are the decisions taken
- Rains likely to continue in West Bengal
- WhatsApp launches new ‘Safety Overview’ tool to bolster group safety; banned 6.8 million accounts linked to criminal scam centers this year
- Why You Should Stop Storing Salt in Steel Containers Immediately
- Worker killed in explosion at flour mill in UP's Chandauli
Harsh Goenka’s AI Job Prediction Sparks Heated Online Debate
Business leader Harsh Goenka says AI will not kill jobs but create new ones like prompt engineers and AI ethics experts. His viral post sparks debate on future careers.
Indian business leader Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, has shared his thoughts on how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is changing the world of work.
In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), he said:
“Everyone asks: ‘Will AI take my job? What new jobs is AI creating?’ AI will disrupt work and reinvent it. There will be new jobs like prompt engineers, AI product managers, and AI ethics specialists. The new winners will be the smartest and most adaptable.”
His post has gone viral and sparked a wide debate online.
Some people agree with him and feel excited about future job roles.
Others are worried about losing jobs to AI.
Goenka believes that while AI may replace some jobs, it will also create new ones, especially in tech, ethics, and digital management.
He encouraged people to adapt, learn new skills, and stay informed.