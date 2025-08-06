Harsh Goenka’s AI Job Prediction Sparks Heated Online Debate

Indian business leader Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, has shared his thoughts on how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is changing the world of work.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), he said:

“Everyone asks: ‘Will AI take my job? What new jobs is AI creating?’ AI will disrupt work and reinvent it. There will be new jobs like prompt engineers, AI product managers, and AI ethics specialists. The new winners will be the smartest and most adaptable.”

His post has gone viral and sparked a wide debate online.

Some people agree with him and feel excited about future job roles.

Others are worried about losing jobs to AI.

Goenka believes that while AI may replace some jobs, it will also create new ones, especially in tech, ethics, and digital management.

He encouraged people to adapt, learn new skills, and stay informed.