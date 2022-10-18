Haryana made swift progress in agriculture, industries: Manohar Lal Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while interacting with Ambassadors of India to seven countries said the state has made swift progress in agriculture, industries and business sector.

"Haryana has a huge potential for industrial investment with major industries from country and abroad continuously investing in the state. For this reason, major industries not only from the country but also from abroad are setting up their industrial units here," the Chief Minister said.

"Be it IT sector or car manufacturing, Haryana has created a unique identity in the industrial sector. This progress will increase more rapidly in the future," said the Chief Minister.

Pradip Kumar Yadav, Ambassador of India to Liberia, Ram Karan Verma, Ambassador of India to Congo, Pradeep Kumar Rawat, Ambassador of India to China, Neena Malhotra, Ambassador of India to Italy, Yogeshwar Sangwan, Ambassador of India to Paraguay, Pooja Kapur, Ambassador of India to Denmark, and Ashok Kumar, High Commissioner of India to Zambia, attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister said Haryana is an agrarian state, but along with agriculture, this state has also made its mark in industries and business.

"Today, investors from all over the world are reaching Haryana. Keeping this in mind, the state government is providing land at a concessional rate. Besides, different subsidies are being given to industries. The state government is giving Rs 48,000 annually to the companies which are coming to these industrial areas and giving employment to the youth of Haryana," he said.

The Chief Minister also said the government is making continuous plans to flourish the industrial and service sectors in the state.

"Plans are also being made for the development of the service sector and investment by foreign companies in this sector is also been ensured. This has increased employment opportunities for the youth in the service sector," Khattar said.

"Haryana's ranking in ease-of-doing business is also good. If we talk about transportation which is considered the first requirement of the industries, expressways are being built continuously in Haryana. Besides, Haryana also has the advantage of being close to Delhi airport. The Hisar airport is also being developed which will directly facilitate the industries," he said.