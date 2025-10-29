Here’s why Shashi Tharoor reminded Karan Johar and Malaika Arora they haven’t met in a while

Mumbai: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday took to social media to playfully remind Karan Johar and Malaika Arora that it’s clearly been too long since they’ve met him.

Recently, a clip from the show “Pitch To Get Rich” featuring judges Karan and Malaika went viral after the duo compared an entrepreneur to Shashi Tharoor. Reacting to the moment, Tharoor reposted the video on his X handle, adding his own playful touch. He tweeted, “Must say to Karan Johar and Malaika Arora that’s it’s clearly been too long since they’ve met me!!”(sic)

During the episode, while the entrepreneur was presenting his pitch, Karan Johar jumped in with a question, saying, “Aapko kya kisi ne kaha hai aap Shashi Tharoor jaise dikhte hai?" to which Malaika added, "Dikhte hai aur baat bhi karte hai vaise hi.”

On a related note, Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment’s reality show “Pitch To Get Rich,” touted as India’s biggest fashion-centric reality show, showcases 14 aspiring fashion entrepreneurs competing for investment and mentorship as they pitch their brands to an esteemed panel.

Joining Karan Johar and Malaika Arora on the judges’ panel is designer Manish Malhotra. Each episode also welcomes a rotating lineup of celebrity guest judges—including Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar, and Saif Ali Khan — who share their insights and help guide the contestants on their entrepreneurial journey. The show is currently streaming on JioHotstar.

Speaking about the show, Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharmatic Entertainment, said in a statement, “At Dharmatic, we have always believed in the power of storytelling. With Pitch to Get Rich, we are telling India’s most exciting story yet ; the story of entrepreneurs who dare to dream and build. This series is not just entertainment, it’s a catalyst that brings fashion, business, and innovation together, showcasing how Indian creativity can thrive on a global stage.”