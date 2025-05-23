Live
- Srikalahasti MLA conducts service activities on his birthday
- District administration alertes the people over COVID
- Kalyani Priyadarshan turns up the heat in bold gold ensemble
- Viswam student bags State 1st rank in Sainik entrance exam
- Rajasthan reels under intense heatwave, red alert issued in three districts
- TTD chief offers silk vastrams to Japali Anjaneya Swamy
- Collector calls for successful execution of ‘Yogandhra’
- Northeast transformed from backward frontier region to growth front-runner: PM Modi
- Drugs worth more than Rs 3 crore seized in Assam
- Miss World 2025 Head-to-Head Challenge Finale: Four Finalists Advance to Top 10 in their respective continents
High alert on Indo-Nepal border after reports of infiltration
Highlights
New Delhi: Security forces are on high alert after intelligence reports indicated that over two dozen Pakistani and Bangladeshi nationals are...
New Delhi: Security forces are on high alert after intelligence reports indicated that over two dozen Pakistani and Bangladeshi nationals are attempting to infiltrate the India-Nepal International Border, officials said.
The suspected infiltrators are believed to have reached Nepal amid a pause in India-Pakistan hostilities triggered by the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Commandant Ganga Singh Udavat of the 42nd Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), the paramilitary force tasked with guarding the India-Nepal border, confirmed the reports on Wednesday evening.
Next Story