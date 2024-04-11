Live
- K’taka BJP moves ECI against distribution of Congress' 'guarantee cards’
- 'Soil of martyrs' villages reveals Kashmir connection': PM Modi slams Kharge in Rajasthan rally
- Will Musk announce affordable Starlink internet service during India visit?
- Five feared drowned in UP canal, rescue operations on
- Cloud engineering a painkiller, not solution against global warming: Study
- LeT terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter
- Cong like rusted iron, says Defence Minister Singh in MP poll rally
- There's no BRS in the state and no Congress in the Central says DK Aruna
- Maybe Kishor will get to 90m before me: Neeraj Chopra
- IPL 2024: ‘Hopefully we will see him in action against CSK’, says Justin Langer on Mayank Yadav’s availability
Just In
How can an IAS officer join party? Punjab CM warns of ramifications
Hours after Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) leader Sikandar Singh Maluka’s daughter-in-law Parampal Sidhu joined BJP in Delhi on Thursday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that her resignation as a bureaucrat has not been accepted by the government.
Chandigarh: Hours after Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) leader Sikandar Singh Maluka’s daughter-in-law Parampal Sidhu joined BJP in Delhi on Thursday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that her resignation as a bureaucrat has not been accepted by the government.
The official order issued by Department of Personnel and Training would confirm that a bureaucrat is relieved of their duties.
In a post on X, Mann asked her to understand the procedure for acceptance of voluntary retirement.
He also warned Sidhu that joining a political party without her resignation having been accepted could land her in trouble.
Last week, Sidhu, a 2011 batch officer of Punjab cadre, took voluntary retirement from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). There is speculation that she may get the ticket to contest from the Bathinda parliamentary seat, currently represented by SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, wife of Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal.