I was kept in dark: Rai slams Lalu-Rabri

Live
Highlights
Patna: Following the dramatic expulsion of Tej Pratap Yadav from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Yadav family by party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap’s estranged wife Aishwarya Rai has broken her silence, levelling serious allegations against the Yadav family.
Speaking to the media, Aishwarya Rai, the granddaughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Daroga Prasad Rai, questioned the moral standing of Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi.
