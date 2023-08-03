IGL pipeline catches fire in Greater Noida

A fire broke out in an Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) pipeline in Greater Noida.

The fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was extinguished.

The fire department official has said that gas was being stolen illegally from the IGL pipeline, due to which the gas was leaking and it caught the fire.

IGL officials were not aware of this theft. They have been informed about the incident and the gas supply has been stopped. However, a bike has been gutted in the fire.

According to the information received from Pradeep Kumar, Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Gautam Budh Nagar, the fire department received information at 2:58 p.m. on Thursday that IGL's pipeline has burst in Site-5 of Greater Noida, due to which a fire broke out. Immediately, fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the fire was doused.

When the investigation was done, it was found that gas was being stolen illegally from the IGL pipeline which was not even known to the officials. The CFO said that there was no loss of life in this incident but a bike was gutted in the fire. By the time the fire could spread to vehicles parked nearby, it was brought under control.