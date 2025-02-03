Illegal immigration from Bangladesh, Myanmar reshaping Delhi’s demographics, politics: JNU report

New Delhi : A new report from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has highlighted the significant impact of illegal migration from Bangladesh and Myanmar on the socio-political, economic, and demographic fabric of Delhi-NCR.

The 114-page study, titled 'Illegal Immigrants to Delhi: Analysing Socio-economic and Political Consequences', reveals that political patronage plays a crucial role in facilitating the steady influx of undocumented migrants, primarily from Bangladesh and Myanmar, including the Rohingya refugees.

According to the findings, this illegal immigration has led to a "notable increase in the Muslim population" in the region, further transforming the city’s socio-political dynamics. The report suggests that the presence of these migrants has disrupted the city's economy and strained resources.

In particular, it points to the competition for jobs in low-wage sectors, such as construction and domestic work, where migrant workers have driven down wages, while their exclusion from the tax system places an additional burden on the legitimate workforce.

The report also underscores the severe strain placed on Delhi’s public infrastructure, including healthcare, education, water, and electricity.

Unauthorised settlements have resulted in overcrowded neighbourhoods and unplanned urban expansion, contributing to environmental degradation.

“Illegal immigration to Delhi has significantly altered the city’s demographic landscape, with a large influx of migrants from neighbouring countries like Bangladesh and Myanmar. These migrants often settle in overcrowded neighbourhoods such as Seelampur, Jamia Nagar, Zakir Nagar, Sultanpuri, Mustafabad, Jafrabad, Dwarka, Govindpuri, and many more, where they strain resources and disrupt local social cohesion," the report states.

The influx of these migrants is often facilitated by brokers and agents who help them cross the border, offering fake identification documents in exchange for money. This practice undermines legal systems and electoral integrity, as many of these migrants can secure fake voter registrations.

"The environmental impact of migrant settlements includes unregulated waste disposal, which contributes to pollution and public health hazards. Migrants’ involvement in informal housing markets has led to the proliferation of unsafe and unauthorised housing, posing risks to both residents and the environment," said the report.

"Illegal immigration has contributed to the proliferation of criminal networks, which exploit vulnerable migrants for activities such as smuggling and trafficking," it added.

As per the report, political patronage has played a crucial role in enabling migration. "Intelligence reports suggest that local political leaders in West Bengal have provided citizenship documents to migrants, thereby creating a captive vote bank."

It also explained that efforts to deport illegal immigrants are often delayed by bureaucratic challenges and the lack of cooperation from migrants’ home countries, and the approach of Delhi's national Capital territory.