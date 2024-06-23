IMD forecasts thunderstorms and light rains in several districts of Odisha

Light thunderstorm with gusty wind speed and light to moderate rain is expected to occur in several districts of the state, said the weather department on Sunday. "Light thunderstorms with gusty wind speeds reaching 30-40 kmph and light to moderate rain is expected to occur in Nuapada, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Puri, Cuttack, Khorda, Ganjam, Gajapati, Malkanagiri, Jagatsingpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Balasore, and Raygada districts," said IMD Scientist Sanjeev Dwivedi.

As per reports, monsoon progress remains sluggish after its arrival. Odisha has recorded 39 per cent deficit rainfall in the last 22 days. The IMD said the deficit may reduce as conditions are favourable for further advancement of the south-west monsoon into some more parts of Odisha during the next three to four days.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty earlier pointed out that all districts in the state had recorded deficit rains, but eight districts were recorded in the normal category as they witnessed showers recently. Earlier today, a fresh bout of rainfall lashed parts of the national capital, bringing respite to the people after they had been battling the heatwave in the region for the past two months.

The weather department had forecast partly cloudy conditions in Delhi for Saturday and Sunday that were expected to bring relief from the simmering heat conditions. Rains also showered in parts of Noida city in Uttar Pradesh and the state capital Dehradun, in Uttarakhand.