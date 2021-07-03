In The Pulwama District Of Jammu And Kashmir, One Army Jawan Was Encountered In The Shootout With Terrorists

On Friday, according to police officials acquainted with the situation, an Indian Army soldier and a terrorist were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama area.

ANI informed terrorists and security personnel of a clash within the Hanjin Rajpora area of Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, consistent with Kashmir Zone Police.





As per reports, the terrorists were encircled in the Hanjin Rajpora region of Pulwama by a joint security force that included army personnel, Pulwama Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force.





Both sides fired heavily in the Pulwama battle. An officer stated that one soldier was hurt in the initial exchange of fire with insurgents. He went on to say that the jawan died of his injuries in a hospital in Kashmir.

The shootout was apparently sparked by a joint security forces search operation in the region. The search and cordon operation was carried out based on information that a group of terrorists had taken refuge in the Hanjin hamlet in Pulwama district's Rajpora area. The terrorists began firing on the security officers as soon as they arrived at the alleged hideout during the search operation. The security personnel took over and reacted with a barrage of gunfire.

In a related development, security officials shot and killed two terrorists in the Kulgam area of Jammu and Kashmir yesterday. The terrorists, however, have yet to be identified, as per the Kashmir zone police. In the last six months, security officials are said to have killed at least 61 militants in engagements.

Meanwhile, there have been no reports of injuries yet, but the encounter is said to be trapping three to four terrorists.