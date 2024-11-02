Live
Just In
Incidents Of Violence Over Firecrackers On Diwali In Faridabad Lead To Assault And Tragedy
- Two violent incidents over Diwali firecrackers were reported in Faridabad, Haryana. In one case, an elderly man was allegedly beaten to death after objecting to firecracker bursting.
- In another incident, a family was allegedly assaulted by neighbors after their child set off firecrackers, escalating to further violence and assault.
Two separate incidents of violence linked to Diwali firecracker celebrations were reported from Faridabad, Haryana, on Thursday. In one case, a tragic altercation occurred in Sector 18, where an elderly man was reportedly beaten to death after objecting to his neighbors bursting firecrackers near his home. According to the police, a complaint was filed by the victim's son, Vinod, who claimed that three men—Raju, Dheeraj, and Nandu—were involved. An argument initially broke out over the fireworks, and later that night, when the elderly man again voiced his objection, he was allegedly attacked, leading to his death. A search for the suspects is underway.
In a separate incident, a family in Subhash Colony reported being attacked by their neighbors after their child was seen bursting firecrackers. The Hindu family alleged that their neighbors not only threatened the child but also escalated the situation by attacking the boy's mother when she confronted them. The altercation, captured on CCTV, shows the neighbors assaulting the family, including throwing stones at their home. The family further alleged that the boy's sister was sexually assaulted during the attack, and they have since filed a police complaint. They reported they have decided to sell their home, citing fear and an inability to celebrate festivals peacefully.
The police have registered cases in both incidents and have initiated investigations.