India first, citizen first: PM Modi on Budget 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said there is global attention on this year's Budget which will take forward the thought of 'India first, citizen first'.

He was addressing the media ahead of the opening day of the Budget Session in the Parliament premises.

PM Modi said, "Taking the thought of 'India first, citizen first' we will take this Budget session of Parliament forward. I am hopeful that the opposition leaders will present their views before the Parliament".

Praising President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi said, "Today is important, President Murmu will address the joint session of Parliament for the first time. The President's first address to the joint session of Parliament is a matter of pride for our Constitution, and especially for the respect of women. The whole world has its eyes on India."

He further said, "The Budget Session begins today and at the beginning itself, credible voices from the world of economy have brought in a positive message, a ray of hope and a beginning of enthusiasm."

"Our Finance Minister is a woman too. She will present one more budget before the country tomorrow.

"In today's global circumstances, not only India but the entire world is looking at India's Budget. Amid the unstable global economic situation, India's Budget will attempt to meet the hopes and aspirations of the common citizens, the ray of hope being seen by world glows brighter - for this, I firmly believe that Nirmala Sitharaman will make all efforts to meet those aspirations," PM added