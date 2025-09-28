India Rebukes Pakistan At UN, Calls Its Reply Proof Of Longstanding Terror Practices

India strongly criticized Pakistan at the United Nations after Islamabad reacted to External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar’s remarks on terrorism, despite not being directly named in his speech. The sharp exchange took place during the UN General Assembly, where Jaishankar referred to “a neighbour that has become the epicentre of global terrorism.”

Responding to Pakistan’s intervention, Rentala Srinivas, Second Secretary in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN, delivered a firm Right of Reply, stressing that Pakistan’s decision to respond was itself an acknowledgment of its long history of supporting cross-border terrorism.

“It is telling that a country which was not even named in the minister’s address felt compelled to react, thereby admitting its longstanding practice of terrorism as a state policy,” Srinivas said. He further asserted that Pakistan’s record is evident across multiple regions, with its involvement in fostering terrorism being a matter of global concern and not just a threat to its neighbours.

India has consistently raised concerns at international platforms about Pakistan’s role in providing safe havens, financial assistance, and logistical support to terrorist organizations. Srinivas highlighted that the impact of Pakistan’s actions extends beyond South Asia, destabilizing peace and security in different parts of the world.

This exchange once again underlined the tense diplomatic relationship between India and Pakistan, with terrorism remaining the central point of contention. While Pakistan has often accused India of deflecting attention from other issues, India has repeatedly emphasized that Pakistan must dismantle its terror infrastructure before talks on other matters can progress.

Observers noted that Jaishankar’s indirect reference and Pakistan’s immediate rebuttal reflect the entrenched hostility at the UN stage, where both nations frequently use the platform to call out each other’s policies.