India-Russia Military Cooperation Strengthened: Fourth Working Group Meeting Concludes In Moscow

High-level military officials from India and Russia met to enhance bilateral defense cooperation, focusing on joint exercises and strategic partnerships while building on their decades-long military relationship.
The strategic military partnership between India and Russia gained renewed momentum as the fourth Working Group on Military Cooperation meeting concluded successfully in Moscow. Lt Gen JP Mathew, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, and Lieutenant General Dylevsky Igor Nikolaevich, Deputy Chief of Russia's Main Operational Directorate, co-chaired the significant dialogue under the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission framework.
The meeting reinforced both nations' commitment to expanding their military collaboration, particularly in joint exercises across land, air, and sea domains. Notable exercises like INDRA, AVIA INDRA, and INDRA NAVY continue to serve as crucial platforms for exchanging tactical expertise and operational procedures between the two armed forces.
Building on their Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership established in 2010, which evolved from the Strategic Partnership declaration of 2000, both nations emphasized knowledge sharing in strategic areas. The Working Group remains instrumental in evaluating ongoing initiatives and identifying new areas for military cooperation.
This latest meeting underscores the enduring nature of India-Russia defense ties, with both nations committed to strengthening their operational capabilities through enhanced military exercises and strategic collaboration.