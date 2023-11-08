India test-fires 'Pralay' missile successfully

Balasore (Odisha): India on Tuesday successfully test-fired its surface-to-surface short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) 'Pralay' from the Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast, a Defence official said.

The missile has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in view of the country's defence requirements along its borders with neighbouring China and Pakistan, he said.

The missile, launched around 9.50 am, met all its mission objectives, the official said, adding that a battery of tracking instruments monitored its trajectory along the coastline. 'Pralay' is a 350-500 km short-range, surface-to-surface missile with a payload capacity of 500-1,000 kg. The solid-fuel, battlefield missile is based on the Prithvi Defence Vehicle.

