Live
- BRS replaces Alampur candidate; city party contestants get B- forms
- C Ramachandra Yadav gets‘Champion of Change’ Award
- Congress ridicules BJP meet on BCs addressed by PM
- Vijayawada: Mega ticket checking drive yields Rs24.5 lakh as penalty
- Congress promises devpt in Old City with Rs 5000 cr pkg
- Students exhorted to launch start-ups
- Vijayawada: APCRDA officials remove unauthorised layouts
- Hyderabad: Poll-wary city RWAs raise pitch for local manifesto to spur devpt
- Jagan committed to uplift of marginalised, say ministers
- Farmers receive financial help of Rs 122.58 cr in Kurnool dist
Just In
India test-fires 'Pralay' missile successfully
Balasore (Odisha): India on Tuesday successfully test-fired its surface-to-surface short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) 'Pralay' from the Abdul Kalam...
Balasore (Odisha): India on Tuesday successfully test-fired its surface-to-surface short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) 'Pralay' from the Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast, a Defence official said.
The missile has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in view of the country's defence requirements along its borders with neighbouring China and Pakistan, he said.
The missile, launched around 9.50 am, met all its mission objectives, the official said, adding that a battery of tracking instruments monitored its trajectory along the coastline. 'Pralay' is a 350-500 km short-range, surface-to-surface missile with a payload capacity of 500-1,000 kg. The solid-fuel, battlefield missile is based on the Prithvi Defence Vehicle.