India working on 'military space doctrine'

New Delhi: India is working on a "military space doctrine" that is likely to be brought out in two to three months, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan said on Monday. "We are also working on a national military space policy," he said.

In his inaugural address at the third edition of the Indian DefSpace Symposium here, CDS emphasised the space sector reforms undertaken by the country in recent years, and the works of Defence Space Agency, the key agency for developing capabilities that protect India's interests in outer space.