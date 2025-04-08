Live
- TDP seeks field-level probe into TDR bonds scam in Tirupati
- Set up advisory council for Good Governance: CM
- Exploring the soulful realm of ‘Budhi Thakurani’ devotional songs
- Bald-pated hopefuls throng in droves for hair regrowth lotion
- SCR registers best-ever gross originating revenue of over Rs 20K cr
- Kancha Gachibowli lands: HC adjourns 3 PILs to April 24 in view of SC hearing
- Deputy CM seeks UoH V-C’s assurance on unrest-free campus
- Govt to withdraw cases against UoH students
- Secret Meeting Of Mother Dairy Directors? No-confidence motion against Chairman rumoured
- Leader of farmers: Dallewal’s role in struggle for agri reform
India working on 'military space doctrine'
New Delhi: India is working on a "military space doctrine" that is likely to be brought out in two to three months, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan said on Monday. "We are also working on a national military space policy," he said.
In his inaugural address at the third edition of the Indian DefSpace Symposium here, CDS emphasised the space sector reforms undertaken by the country in recent years, and the works of Defence Space Agency, the key agency for developing capabilities that protect India's interests in outer space.
