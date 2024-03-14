Indian study-abroad partners can now validate TOEFL

New Delhi: Universities in the US will now be able to validate TOEFL test scores through their Indian study-abroad partners, according to the Educational Testing Service (ETS). Princeton-based ETS, which conducts exams like TOEFL and GRE, has partnered with Career Mosaic, a leading student recruiter for US universities in South Asia, for score verification.

According to officials concerned, starting this week, US universities will have access to validated scores, significantly enhancing the credibility of student profiles shared with them and the move will reduce the administrative burden for US universities, ensuring a smoother and more efficient student enrolment process. Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) is a standardised test to measure the English language abilities of non-native speakers wishing to enrol in English-speaking universities. The test is recognised by more than 12,000 institutions in over 160 countries and universally accepted in popular destinations such as the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, and also by over 98 per cent of universities in the UK.

ETS had last year executed a series of changes in the 60-year-old test to create an optimal experience for those taking it. Reducing the duration to less than two hours instead of three and allowing candidates to be able to see their official score release date upon completion of the test were among them. According to ETS statistics, the number of candidates taking TOEFL in India has seen a surge of 59 per cent since international travel resumed post the COVID-19 pandemic hiatus. Indians constitute over 12 per cent of the total global TOEFL test-takers.

