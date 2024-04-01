Live
J&K: Army opens fire after suspicious movement in Rajouri
Highlights
After noticing suspicious movement, an army trooper on guard duty opened fire in J&K’s Rajouri district.
Jammu: After noticing suspicious movement, an army trooper on guard duty opened fire in J&K’s Rajouri district.
Officials said that after noticing suspicious movement in the Chingus area of Rajouri, the alert sentry of the Army's 15 grenadiers opened several rounds.
“It was a speculative fire and after the initial round of firing by the sentry at the guard post, there was no suspicious movement in the area,” officials said.
They said that a close vigil is being maintained in the area.
