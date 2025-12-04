Kerala HC flays 'flawed' protocol, after deported Indian goes missing in Kochi

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday raised serious concern over the administrative handling of Suraj Lama, an Indian citizen deported from Kuwait, who has been missing since he arrived in Kochi.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice M.B. Snehalatha was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Lama's son, seeking urgent intervention to trace him.

According to case records, Lama was deported from Kuwait due to unspecified "vitiating factors".

Upon landing at Kochi airport, he was reportedly allowed to walk out freely without being handed over to any responsible authority.

The Court questioned how such a lapse could occur when deportations typically involve reasons as serious as medical concerns, criminal issues or security threats.

Expressing shock at the lack of oversight, the Bench said it was "unable to understand" how a deported individual could be permitted to exit the airport unchecked.

"What protocol does the Government of India have for handling deported persons? If someone is deported for COVID, do we let him walk around? If it is for terrorism, do we let him walk free? What kind of system do we have in a civilised country?" Justice Ramachandran asked.

Lama, who is said to be mentally unwell and suffering from cognitive impairment, was reportedly escorted to the Government Medical College Hospital after arrival.

However, he later went missing.

Although a body has since been recovered, the Court said it hoped it did not belong to Lama and directed the Director General of Police to file a detailed report.

The Bench also directed the Superintendent of the Medical College Hospital to provide all hospital records and clarify under whose authority Lama was admitted and how he managed to leave the premises.

"The point is: how did he leave the hospital? We want answers," the Court noted.

On Thursday, the Government Pleader sought additional time for authorities to file their response.

An interim report submitted by the Deputy Superintendent of Police confirmed sightings of Lama on October 8 and October 10 near the Medical College, days after his arrival on October 5.

The officer sought more time to file a "full report", citing election-related duties.

The Court, however, refused to accept delays.

"Elections cannot stop us," it said, emphasising the urgency of establishing what happened to Lama and identifying the administrative lapses that enabled his disappearance.