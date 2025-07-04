Kharge to address grassroot Cong cadre, leaders today

Hyderabad: With an aim to strengthen the Congress in the state further, All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge will be addressing the meeting of party’s village presidents and other leaders at L B Stadium on Friday.

Touted to be unique and the first of its kind in the country, this gathering was named as ‘Samajika Nyaya Samara Bheri’. It is expected to be attended by some 15,000 participants, mostly partymen from party heads at village level to ministers and top state leadership.

Kharge, who is the chief guest of this key event, arrived in the city on Thursday evening. He was welcomed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and AICC State in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan upon his arrival at Shamshabad Airport.

The AICC president will also take part in the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting of the party on Friday morning, where he is expected to set clear direction to the state Congress, particularly over improved coordination between the party’s organisation and the government. The meeting is also expected to deliberate on the implementation of various schemes in the State and Telangana’s political situation particularly in view of the upcoming local body polls. Party’s internal issues will also be addressed at the meeting.

Disclosing the details of the Samara Bheri meeting at Gandhi Bhavan, Mahesh Kumar Goud said the meeting is expected to witness the participation of thousands of Congress leaders and workers, from village level to mandal and district presidents and ministers.

Besides, MLAs, MPs, and chairpersons of various corporations will also take part. Kharge during his address will give key directions to the village-level Congress presidents to strengthen the party at the grassroots.