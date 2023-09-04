Live
- Preparing young Indians with right digital skills is the key: MoS IT
- Fortress Delhi: From bullet-proof hotel windows to anti-drone systems
- Kharge to discuss Parliament's Special Session strategy with INDIA MPs on Tuesday
- Use of local currencies in cross-border payments can help shield emerging markets from global shocks says RBI Governor
- PM Modi meets Nvidia chief Jensen Huang
- CCB Operation: Nigerian Woman Arrested for Drug Peddling in Mangaluru
- Advantages of pursuing MSc in Data Science
- Ravi Katapadi, the 'Costume Man,' Resumes His Noble Mission to Aid Ailing Children
- QualiZeal announces the launch of its Grace Hopper Centres of Excellence (GHCoE) supported by top engineering institutions
- KCR greets teaching fraternity on Teachers day
Just In
Kharge to discuss Parliament's Special Session strategy with INDIA MPs on Tuesday
As Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of the Parliamentary Strategy Group meeting at her residence on Tuesday
New Delhi: As Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of the Parliamentary Strategy Group meeting at her residence on Tuesday, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge has also called a meeting of the INDIA bloc MPs to discuss their joint strategy for the upcoming special session of Parliament on the same day.
Addressing the media, Congress General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal said that Kharge has called a meeting of MPs of like-minded opposition parties to discuss the agenda for the upcoming session of Parliament.
MPs of the opposition alliance in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will meet to chalk out their joint strategy at the residence of Kharge at 10 Rajaji Marg on Tuesday evening.
Sonia Gandhi will be holding the meeting with the party's Strategy Group at her residence at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. However, the meeting at Kharge's residence is scheduled to take place later in the evening.