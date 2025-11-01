  • Menu
KV hails move to set up JMFC courts

Bhubaneswar: Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo welcomed the decision to set up Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) courts in Khaprakhol...

Bhubaneswar: Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo welcomed the decision to set up Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) courts in Khaprakhol and Belpada. “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon’ble Orissa High Court, Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi and Hon’ble Law Minister Shri Prithiviraj Harichandan for approving the establishment of new JMFC (Judicial Magistrate First Class) courts in Khaprakhol and Belpada blocks of Balangir district,” Singh Deo said in a post on X.

“This timely decision will significantly strengthen the judicial infrastructure in western Odisha, ensuring greater access to justice and improved legal services for our citizens,” he said. This is a welcome step towards inclusive governance and institutional empowerment, Singh Deo added.

