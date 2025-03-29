Law and order in TN has collapsed: TMC(M) leader GK Vasan

Chennai: Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) leader and former Union Minister G.K. Vasan lashed out at the ruling DMK government on Saturday, alleging a complete breakdown of law and order in Tamil Nadu.

Vasan said: “The Dravidian Model government may boast of progress, but the reality paints a grim picture. The state witnesses as many as eight criminal incidents daily — including murders, rapes, burglaries, and chain-snatchings. No other state in India faces this level of crime.”

He accused the DMK of using issues such as language and delimitation to divert public attention from its failures, corruption, and scams.

Demanding accountability, Vasan called for a white paper on the alleged Rs 1,000-crore financial fraud involving TASMAC — the state-run corporation with a monopoly over liquor sales.

He added that several distilleries and bottling companies are involved in generating unaccounted cash and making illicit payments.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a four-day series of raids starting March 6, targeting TASMAC headquarters, distilleries, and liquor contractors across the state.

The searches were in connection with suspected financial irregularities. Key premises searched included the TASMAC headquarters at the Thalamuthu Natarajan Building in Egmore, SNJ Distilleries on Greams Road, Akkadu Distillers in T. Nagar, the residence of an MGM liquor contractor on Radhakrishnan Salai, and Shiva Distillery in Narasimhanaickenpalayam, Coimbatore.

Vasan also demanded the resignation of Electricity and Prohibition Minister V. Senthilbalaji, holding him and the DMK government responsible for the deteriorating situation.

He further criticised the state for reneging on promises made to government employees, teachers, and transport workers.

Addressing the delimitation debate, Vasan clarified that the Centre has not officially communicated anything to any state on the matter.

“Even if delimitation is taken up, it will only lead to an increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats. The process is governed by clear guidelines and cannot be executed overnight,” he said.

Concluding his statement, Vasan accused the DMK of being “self-serving” and using diversionary tactics to cover up its shortcomings.



