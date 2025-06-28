Law student alleges assault was filmed

Kolkata: The law student who was allegedly raped inside a college in West Bengal's Kolkata told police that the accused recorded the assault on a mobile phone and threatened to upload the footage online if she spoke to anyone about the incident.

“She has alleged that the three accused had kept the mobile footage of the assault and threatened to release it on the internet if she talked to anybody about the incident,” the police source said.

Police added that the mobile phones of the three accused have been seized and sent for forensic analysis.