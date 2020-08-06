Lord Ram ultimate embodiment of human values, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said Lord Ram is the ultimate embodiment of supreme human values and can never appear in cruelty, hatred or injustice.

The former Congress president's reaction came soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the 'bhoomi poojan' of a Supreme Court-mandated Ram temple in Ayodhya, bringing to fruition the BJP's 'mandir' movement that defined its politics for three decades and took it to the heights of power.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, "Maryada Purshottam Lord Ram is the ultimate embodiment of supreme human values. He is the core of humanism embedded deep in our hearts".

"Ram is love, he can never appear in hatred. Ram is compassion, he can never appear in cruelty. Ram is justice, he can never appear in injustice," he said.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were among those who attended the event at the site where a large number of devout Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

The guest list, including religious leaders who formed part of the movement that started in the 1980s, was restricted to 175 in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

Terming the foundation laying of Ram temple in Ayodhya as a "historic and proud day" for India, Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said it heralds the beginning of a new era.

He said by starting the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a golden chapter in the history of the great Indian civilisation, and asserted that the government remains committed to the preservation of Indian culture and its values.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the nation has always upheld its legacy of unity in diversity.

"Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Isaai, Aapas mein hain Bhai Bhai! Mera Bharat Mahaan, Mahaan Hamara Hindustan (Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Isaai are our brothers. India is great. Hindustan is great)," Banerjee tweeted.

She also said that India has always upheld the age-old legacy of unity in diversity. "And we must preserve this to our last breath," Banerjee added.