Live
- The Extravagant Pre-Wedding Celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant
- President Droupadi Murmu inaugurates visitor facilitation centre at Rashtrapati Nilayam
- Rajasthan DSP's son among 14 trainee sub-inspectors arrested in SI exam paper leak case
- Valencia CF vs Getafe CF: Bordalas returns to Mestalla for a direct duel in the race for a European place
- NPCI, IISc join hands to conduct joint research on blockchain, AI
- Tata Power installs 1,000 green energy-powered EV charging points in Mumbai
- Shriya Saran: Even SRK was an outsider when he entered the industry
- SC raps ex-Uttarakhand minister, DFO over illegal felling of trees in Corbett Tiger Reserve
- LS polls: MP CM Mohan Yadav flags off 29 'rathas'
- Pooja Hegde enjoys the 'now' as she drops photos of her Goa vacation
Just In
LS polls: MP CM Mohan Yadav flags off 29 'rathas'
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav flagged off BJP's 'prachar rathas' at party headquarters on Wednesday.
Bhopal: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav flagged off BJP's 'prachar rathas' at party headquarters on Wednesday.
Mini-trucks with BJP's slogans such as -- "Fir ek baar Modi sarkar", "Modi ki guarantee" and some more.
As many as 29 raths fitted with LED screens will be moving in each Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh to highlight the achievements of BJP-led Central government.
The raths were flagged-off amid the 'Jai Shri Ram' and "abki bar 400 paar" slogans.
Ashish Agrawal, MP BJP media cell head, said that 29 rathas (one for each 29 Lok Sabha constituency) have been flagged off.
"These rathas will be going to villages to tell the people how India has transformed in the last 10 years, and to make the people realise why PM Modi's third tenure is important for making India a developed country," he added.