Maha: ‘Shivneri Sundari’ to serve food & beverages to passenger on E Shivneri buses

Mumbai: Commuters travelling in the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation’s (MSRTC) e-Shivneri buses running on the Mumbai-Pune route will have a new experience as the ‘Shivneri Sundari’ will now welcome them and serve food and beverages during their travelling.

The decision to appoint ‘Shivneri Sundari’ in e-Shivneri buses was taken at the 304th board meeting of the MSRTC chaired by the newly appointed chairman and Shiv Sene legislator Bharat Gogawale here on Tuesday.

He added that the ‘Shivneri Sundari’ will function on the lines of air hostesses who are responsible for passenger safety and comfort during flights.

“The objective of this innovative scheme is to provide better services to the passengers without any surcharge on their tickets,” said Gogawale.

He added that the meeting discussed more than 70 topics including the appointment of the ‘Shivneri Sundari’ in e-Shivneri buses.

Further, it was decided to start ‘Anand Arogya Kendra’ in the memory of Shiv Sena leader Late Anand Dighe at 343 bus depots across the state.

In these kendras, the passengers and citizens can undergo various health tests and get medicines under one roof. The MSRTC will provide 400 to 500 sq cm of space for the functioning of these kendras. They are supposed to start health-checking clinics, pathology and drug stores.

Gogawale said that the board also gave approval for the establishment of depots at tribal-dominated Mul in Chandrapur district and Dharni in Amravati district. This will lead to an increase in the total number of depots to 253 across the state.

He added that the stalls will be made available to the women's self-help groups at every bus station on a cyclical basis by charging nominal fares to sell their local products.

In addition, the board also cleared the commencement of the tendering process for the purchase of 2,500 new buses and converting 100 diesel buses to electric buses on a pilot basis.

Earlier, the state Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde gave approval to MSRTC to give 39 land parcels for commercial development on a build operate and transfer (BOT) basis on the lease for the period of 60 years instead of the previously proposed 30 years.

As per the Development Control and Promotion Regulations 2034 and Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations 2020, the available floor space index (FSI) will be allowed to be used for commercial development except for .05 FSI which will be used for carrying out the development of its depots and other facilities by the MSRTC.

As per Cabinet decision, 1 FSI can be used for residential and commercial use under the BOT policy.