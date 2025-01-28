Mahakumbh 2025: 10 Crore Devotees to Take Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya, 60 Special Trains to Operate

As the Mahakumbh 2025 continues, the Uttar Pradesh government reports that over 15 crore pilgrims have taken part in the Triveni Sangam pilgrimage during the past 17 days. Mauni Amavasya falls on Wednesday, and the most respected ceremony of the occasion, Amrit Snan Mauni Amavasya, is expected to draw 10 crore Mahakumbh devotees to the Sangam.

To guarantee a pleasant journey for the pilgrims, Maha Kumbh transport arrangements have been carefully arranged in advance of the massive turnout. In addition to the normal services, the Indian Railways has set up 60 special trains to improve connectivity for devotees. Trains from Prayagraj Kumbh Mela would depart every four minutes, totalling 190 special trains. Railway officials have praised the festival's outstanding success as a result of this effective planning.

Security is still of utmost importance. To guarantee the safety and comfort of tourists, Uttar Pradesh Mahakumbh security has been stepped up with the deployment of thousands of personnel, including 8,000–10,000 RPF officers. With AI-powered CCTV cameras and drones keeping an eye on every inch of the Mela grounds, the Triveni Sangam pilgrimage region is closely watched.

Advisory for Local Transport

In order to reduce traffic, local officials have recommended that residents use two-wheelers instead of four-wheelers, especially when helping elderly people get to the Sangam. In order to assist pilgrims' travel, the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela area has been designated as a no-vehicle zone.

Customs of Good Fortune for Mauni Amavasya

On Mauni Amavasya, the Kumbh Mela ceremonies are said to be the most auspicious of the entire celebration. On this day, according to devotees, the Saraswati, Yamuna, and Ganga waters transform into Amrit. Traditionally, the sacred bath is taken in silence, signifying introspection and inner tranquilly. The spiritual splendour of the event will be enhanced by a flower petal shower Prayagraj, which will be held from helicopters at 6:45 AM to commemorate this momentous occasion.

Past Significant Events

Earlier in the Mahakumbh 2025, a record 3.5 crore devotees took the holy dip during the Amrit Snan on Makar Sankranti (January 14). In preparation for another huge turnout on Mauni Amavasya, almost 45 lakh devotees had already participated in the ceremony by Tuesday morning.

Millions of people continue to flock to the banks of the Triveni Sangam for the Mahakumbh, a significant spiritual and cultural event. To emphasise the occasion's religious significance, the festival also includes a spectacular procession of saints from different akharas.