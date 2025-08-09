Live
- Rashmika Mandanna on staying grounded
- Ajay Devgn applauds Prismix Studios for pioneering generative AI in ‘Maa’
- Lokesh Kanagaraj shares heartfelt tributes as ‘Coolie’ nears release
- Sunny Hinduja opens up on playing Pakistani ISI agent in ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’
- SIT Intensifies Dharmasthala Probe with Fresh Search at Bahubali Betta
- Nirmala Sitharaman Honoured in Udupi, Calls for Women’s Empowerment and Service to Nation
- Majhi disburses Rs 5K cr to 1 cr women under Subhadra
- Freshworks and Edunet Foundation launch a new tech academy in Hyderabad to prepare 12th-pass students from underprivilege background for the future of work
- Coromandel International Completes Acquisition of 53 % Controlling Stake in NACL Industries Ltd.
- Chennai Metrowater to replace 40-year-old sewer lines in city at Rs 946-crore outlay
Majhi disburses Rs 5K cr to 1 cr women under Subhadra
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday distributed Rs 5,000 crore to around one crore women as third instalment under...
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday distributed Rs 5,000 crore to around one crore women as third instalment under Subhadra scheme. Majhi released the amount to beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer at a special event at Jeypore in Koraput district on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.
Among the beneficiaries, 1,783 women are from Kotia panchayat in Koraput district near the Andhra Pradesh border. Majhi said the Subhadra Yojana has created a new chapter of progress and transformation in the lives of women across the State. The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17 last year and in just six and a half months, all eligible women had been covered under the scheme, he added.
Responding to a request by local MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati (Congress), the Chief Minister said a Vande Bharat train would run from Jeypore to Bhubaneswar.