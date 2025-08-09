  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Majhi disburses Rs 5K cr to 1 cr women under Subhadra

Majhi disburses Rs 5K cr to 1 cr women under Subhadra
x
Highlights

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday distributed Rs 5,000 crore to around one crore women as third instalment under...

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday distributed Rs 5,000 crore to around one crore women as third instalment under Subhadra scheme. Majhi released the amount to beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer at a special event at Jeypore in Koraput district on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Among the beneficiaries, 1,783 women are from Kotia panchayat in Koraput district near the Andhra Pradesh border. Majhi said the Subhadra Yojana has created a new chapter of progress and transformation in the lives of women across the State. The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17 last year and in just six and a half months, all eligible women had been covered under the scheme, he added.

Responding to a request by local MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati (Congress), the Chief Minister said a Vande Bharat train would run from Jeypore to Bhubaneswar.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick