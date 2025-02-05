Live
Just In
Majhi launches ‘Bikashita Gaon’ scheme
Bhubaneswar: In an effort to end the divide between villages and towns, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday launched 'Bikashita Gaon, Bikashita Odisha' (BGBO) scheme for development of rural infrastructure in the State. He said with the implementation of the scheme, people in rural areas will get all facilities that are available in urban areas
The BJP government has announced the BGBO scheme after replacing the 'Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha' (AONO) scheme launched by the previous BJD government. Majhi said the State government has made a budgetary provision of Rs 1,000 crore under the BGBO scheme for the financial year 2024-25 and Rs 5,000 crore will be spent in a span of five years, He, however, said that though the previous BJD government had launched the AONO scheme, it did not make any budgetary provision under it.
The Chief Minister launched the scheme at Jankia village, about 30 km from Bhubaneswar.