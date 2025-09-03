Man absconding in murder case arrested

New Delhi: A 20-year-old man who was absconding in a murder case was arrested in Delhi’s Bindapur area, an official said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Ashad alias Arshad, was nabbed from Katewara village, he said. According to the police, Ashad was wanted in connection with the murder of an individual named Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Bindapur, on August 17.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by the victim’s nephew, Bunty, who alleged that Singh had an argument with two men, Ritik and Munna. During the fight, Ritik allegedly stabbed Singh in the chest with a knife he was given by an associate, police said. Singh was rushed to the BM Gupta Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival. While the police arrested two accused, including Pawan and Munna, others managed to flee.

“On Monday, we received secret information that Ashad, who was on the run, would be visiting Katewara village to meet his associates. A trap was laid, and the accused was apprehended,” a senior police officer said.

The police noted that Ashad has previous involvement in a robbery and abduction-for-ransom case registered at the Vikaspuri Police Station in May this year. In that incident, the complainant, Ajay Kumar, was allegedly intercepted by five men while returning home in his car near Gujranwala Apartments. He was assaulted and his car was taken away.