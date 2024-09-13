Manipur's Ongoing Crisis: Displaced Kukis Struggle In Relief Camps Amid Unresolved Conflict

Manipur continues to grapple with recurring violence and street protests, despite governmental efforts to restore peace. The ongoing conflict has deeply affected thousands from various communities, forcing many to flee their homes and seek refuge in relief camps or temporary housing provided by the central government.



In the Phaijang hills of Kangpokpi district, approximately 700 displaced Kukis have found shelter in relief camps. Among them are sisters Hohoi and Naiun, whose poignant songs for peace reflect the community's yearning to return to their homes, which they were forced to abandon in late May 2023 during the peak of the ethnic conflict.

The central government has provided prefabricated houses ranging from 100 to 250 square feet, equipped with basic amenities, to accommodate these displaced families. However, life in these camps remains challenging. Momoi, a Kuki woman, shares her harrowing experience of fleeing from mob violence and the uncertainty that now plagues their lives.

The camps have witnessed both birth and death. Ten infants have been born in this particular camp alone, while four people, including two children, have tragically died due to inadequate medical facilities. The struggle for livelihood is evident, with many unable to find work. Some women have resorted to making and selling plastic bags to meet their basic needs.

Hinglem Haokip, a teacher, expresses the collective desire to return home, emphasizing the need for government-provided security. While children attend local schools, parents remain anxious about their future.

The scale of displacement is staggering. According to the Kuki Students' Organization, nearly 41,450 Kukis have been displaced, with 199 reported deaths, over 7,000 houses burned, and more than 200 Kuki villages targeted. A "Wall of Remembrance" stands as a somber tribute to those who lost their lives in the conflict.

Despite the hardships, music and prayer provide solace to the camp residents. However, the situation in Manipur serves as a stark reminder of how innocent civilians often bear the brunt of ethnic conflicts, with both communities suffering immensely.

As Manipur's crisis persists, the plight of these displaced Kukis underscores the urgent need for a lasting resolution to restore peace and enable their safe return home.