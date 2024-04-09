Massive crowd in rallies confirms victory of two BJP candidates in Tripura's LS seats: Manik Saha

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Manik Saha on Tuesday said that the presence of a massive crowd in the election rallies confirmed the party candidates' victory in the northeastern state's two Parliamentary seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing election rallies at Jolaibari and Sabroom in southern Tripura, CM Saha said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, unprecedented development took place in his state and good governance is now at the doorsteps of each household.

"Like 2019, we would once again give two Lok Sabha seats from Tripura to the Prime Minister as gifts from the state," he stated.

Later, he said on X: "This huge gathering of Modi Parivar at Sabroom, South Tripura echoed our slogan of AbKiBar 400 par."

Without naming Congress and CPI-M, he said parties that are promoting their families and backing violence and corruption are now united against the BJP.

Saha said that earlier violence and killing of people were the day-to-day affairs and now, "they came together and said that they are fighting to protect democracy".

"They have been doing drama and trying to dupe the people ahead of the elections," PM Modi said, urging the people to have trust in the "Modi Guarantee".

Referring to Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, Saha said that PM Modi fulfilled the dream of crores of people in India and abroad after over 500 years.

"To provide Rs 5 lakh health insurance cover for the people of Tripura, the state government has recently launched Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana. Irrespective of income and financial position, each person would get health insurance benefits," the Chief Minister said.

He said that currently, over 4.10 lakh people are now getting Rs 2,000 per month as social pension and during the previous Left Front government, the amount was only Rs 700.

Manik Saha said that nearly four lakh families have already got houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Referring to the empowerment of women and rural people, the Chief Minister said lakhs of women and men were involved in the 56,000 Self Help Groups (SHGs) and earning a good amount of money, while during the Left Front government, the number of SHGs was 4,000.

Tripura West Lok Sabha seat goes to voting on April 19 while polling will be held in Tripura East constituency on April 26.