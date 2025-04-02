Met dept warns of rains, heatwave in different parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur: The Meteorological Department in Rajasthan has warned of a significant rise in temperatures, with a 3 to 5 degree Celsius increase expected in both minimum and maximum temperatures over the next three to four days. Also, it has predicted rains and cloudy weather in some parts of the state.

On April 5, the maximum temperature in Barmer, Jaisalmer, and surrounding areas is likely to reach 42 degree Celsius, with heatwave conditions anticipated in some places.

A yellow alert has been issued for a heatwave in the western districts on April 5.

However, due to the influence of a western disturbance, parts of eastern and southeastern Rajasthan are expected to experience cloudy weather on April 2 and 3.

Light rain and thunderstorms are likely in Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Kota divisions on April 3, accompanied by sudden strong winds ranging from 40 to 50 kmph.

The Meteorological Center in Jaipur has predicted thunderstorms and light rain in 15 districts of Rajasthan on April 3 due to the activation of this weather system.

Further, cold conditions persisted in Sikar, Pilani, Churu, and Fatehpur in the Shekhawati region.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperatures recorded were 11 degree Celsius in Fatehpur, 11.5 degree Celsius in Baran, 12 degree Celsius in Sikar, 13.8 degree Celsius in Pilani and Bhilwara, 14.3 degree Celsius in Chittorgarh, 14.6 degree Celsius in Churu, and 11.8 degree Celsius in Hanumangarh.

On April 2, the weather is expected to remain clear across most cities in Rajasthan, with a possible rise in temperatures.

By evening, some districts in the Kota division of southeastern Rajasthan may experience cloud cover.

On April 3, a yellow alert has been issued for thunderstorms, cloud cover, and light rain or drizzle in several parts of the state. April 4 will bring clear skies, with bright sunshine and a slight relief from heat during the morning and evening.

By April 5, the increasing effect of western winds may trigger heatwave conditions in Barmer and Jaisalmer, leading the Meteorological Department to issue a yellow alert.