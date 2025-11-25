Minor gang-raped in Khurda

Bhubaneswar: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped in Khurda district, police said on Monday. The minor’s parents had initially lodged a missing complaint on November 19, as she did not return home from school the previous day.

Her mother later lodged a fresh police complaint, alleging that she was raped by a male friend and his associates, an officer said.

The Dalit girl is undergoing treatment at Capital Hospital here, and her health condition is stated to be stable, he said.

“She was earlier admitted to Khurda District Headquarters Hospital on November 20. As her health condition deteriorated, she was shifted to Capital Hospital,” the officer said.

“We have questioned more than 10 persons, including the male friend of the girl, but not arrested anyone yet, as their involvement has not been established,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Opposition BJD and Congress slammed the BJP government over the incident, and demanded strong action against the culprits. “The government must wake up... the harshest possible action must be taken against the culprits,” Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik said on X.

Congress leader Pruthvi Ballabh Patnaik alleged that atrocities against women have been on the rise under the BJP government, as it “does not take any concrete steps”.