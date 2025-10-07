Live
Mohanlal Meets Army Chief in Delhi; Receives Commendation and Discusses Territorial Army Efficiency
During the meeting, Mohanlal expressed his gratitude and discussed ways to enhance the efficiency of the Territorial Army battalion.
Malayalam Superstar and honorary Lieutenant Colonel Mohanlal in the Territorial Army met with the Chief of Army Staff in New Delhi to receive a commendation for his contributions to Indian cinema, including his recent Dadasaheb Phalke Award win.
During the meeting, Mohanlal expressed his gratitude and discussed ways to enhance the efficiency of the Territorial Army battalion. He emphasized the importance of continuous improvement and collaboration to strengthen the country's defense forces.
Mohanlal told PTI, "It is a great recognition and so much honour to receive a commendation from the Army Chief. Dadasaheb Phalke award is also one of the reasons. So, we had a good meeting and had a small lunch. It's a great gesture from the fraternity. I have also been a part of this fraternity for the last 16 years .We had some conversation on how to bring out more efficiency in the TA battalion and what we can do for the country."
For the uninitiated, Mohanlal's involvement with the Territorial Army began in 2009 when he was inducted as an honorary Lieutenant Colonel. Since then, he has actively participated in various Army-related activities, including visiting disaster-affected regions and engaging with personnel to understand their challenges and contributions. He made history by becoming the first Indian actor to receive such an honour from the Indian Army, in recognition of his notable roles in cinema and the promotion of patriotic values through his movies in Malayalam cinema.
His recent visit to Delhi further underscores his commitment to supporting and improving the Territorial Army. The gathering was followed by lunch, symbolising the camaraderie between the actor and senior Army officials.