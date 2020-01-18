Molested teens mother attacked by accused after coming out on bail in Kanpur

Lucknow: In an incident, a woman has died while receiving treatment in the hospital after she was critically injured in the attack by the accused who molested her teenage daughter. This incident has happened in Kanpur.

According to the sources, the deceased woman has filed a complaint against one Mahfooz for allegedly molesting her 13-year-old daughter in 2018. On receiving the complaint, the police have booked the accused along with five others under Section 354 and POCSO Act and sent to jail.

However, the accused got bail from the court. Soon after the release, they stormed into the deceased woman's house and attacked her with shark edged weapons on January 9.

In the attack, the woman and her sister were critically injured and were rushed to LLR hospital in Kanpur, where the woman died while receiving the treatment.

The victim's sister who is also undergoing treatment said that Mehboob, Wakeel, Pintoo, Babu Bhai along with some of their accomplices took part in the attack on January 9. They were exerting pressure on the family to withdraw the case. On the incident, the police have arrested four accused and initiated a search to nad two others who are on the run.