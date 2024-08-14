Live
Money laundering charges framed against TMC MP
New Delhi: A special PMLA court in Ahmedabad has framed criminal charges, under the anti-money laundering law, against TMC’s Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale on Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate said.
“The Ld. Principal District and Sessions Judge, Ahmedabad (Rural) and designated Special Court PMLA, Ahmedabad today framed criminal charges against Saket Gokhale, MP Rajya Sabha and national spokesperson of All India Trinamool Congress under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002...,” the central agency said in a statement.
It said a charge sheet was filed against the 31-year-old MP under the anti-money laundering law last year. “Charges against him for the scheduled offence in the police case (Gujarat Police) had also been framed,” it said.
The special court had also rejected the application filed by Gokhale under Section 309 of the CrPC for keeping the proceedings under PMLA, 2002 in abeyance till the case of scheduled offence registered against him is decided by the court, the ED said.