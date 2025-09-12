MP farmers getting lathis instead of fertilisers due

Bhopal: Congress leader Umang Singhar on Thursday alleged that farmers waiting in queues to get fertilisers were facing police lathi-charge in parts of Madhya Pradesh despite the state having its surplus stock.

The Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh assembly said the police resorted to lathi-charge on farmers at the Karahiya Mandi in Rewa on September 2, and at the Vrahatkar Sahakari Sanstha in Bhind on September 8, and accused the state government of mismanagement.