MP farmers getting lathis instead of fertilisers due
Bhopal: Congress leader Umang Singhar on Thursday alleged that farmers waiting in queues to get fertilisers were facing police lathi-charge in parts of Madhya Pradesh despite the state having its surplus stock.

Bhopal: Congress leader Umang Singhar on Thursday alleged that farmers waiting in queues to get fertilisers were facing police lathi-charge in parts of Madhya Pradesh despite the state having its surplus stock.

The Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh assembly said the police resorted to lathi-charge on farmers at the Karahiya Mandi in Rewa on September 2, and at the Vrahatkar Sahakari Sanstha in Bhind on September 8, and accused the state government of mismanagement.

