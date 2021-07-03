NCP protested in Pune due to hike in cylinder price

Today the whole country is devastated by rising inflation and huge jump in oil prices. The Opposition parties are mobilizing against the government. In this episode, workers of the Nationalist Congress Party protested in Pune on Saturday.

NCP workers raised slogans against the central government in protest against the increase in the price of cylinders. During this, the workers were detained by the police.

An NCP worker said,"The price of the cylinder has increased by Rs.25.During the UPA government, it was around Rs 324, but within 7 years it has reached Rs 900.The common man is upset because of these prices."