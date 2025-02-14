Nearly 4K KISS students to appear in Class X & XII exams

Bhubaneswar: A record number of students from Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), the largest tribal institute in India, are set to appear for Class X and Class XII board exams to be conducted by the Board of Secondary Education and the Council of Higher Secondary Education respectively, this year. While about 2,000 students will sit for the Class X examination, beginning on February 21, a total of 1,900 students will appear for the Class XII examination, commencing from February 18. Notably, KISS is the only institution from where the highest number of students have been appearing for the Class X and Class XII board examinations for the past two years. More than 60 per cent of these students are girls. Ahead of the exams, Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT, KISS & KIMS, wished the students success and, as in previous years, distributed pens while offering essential advice during the blessing ceremony.

The KISS has made extensive arrangements for the transportation of students to the examination centres, deploying more than 100 buses.

Every year, Class X and XII students of KISS achieve 100 per cent pass rate. For the last several years, more than 50 per cent students in Arts, Science and Commerce streams have secured first division. Despite being first generation learners, they have received proper care and guidance, enabling them to consistently achieve excellent results and build successful careers.